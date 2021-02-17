Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. 31,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

