Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 7.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 3,684,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,470,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.