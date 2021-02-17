Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) (LON:PSDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $329.10

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) (LON:PSDL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.10 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 339.43 ($4.43). Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 74,947 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £321.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.33.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL.L) Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

