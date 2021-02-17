Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 210,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

