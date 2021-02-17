PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $779,953.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 205.5% higher against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

