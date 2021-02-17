PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Up 114.4% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $407,242.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 114.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

