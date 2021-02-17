Phore (PHR) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $13,825.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013592 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,367,932 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.