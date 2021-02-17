Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Photronics stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $835.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

