Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce $39.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $146.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.88 million, with estimates ranging from $177.34 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,619 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -128.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.