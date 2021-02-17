Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,233 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

DOC stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

