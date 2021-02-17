PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $4.62 million and $202,021.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 97% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

