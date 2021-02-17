Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.12 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.59 or 0.00041496 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and $17.12 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00318483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00082105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00073956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00084506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00452029 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,715.03 or 0.85960675 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,323,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,162 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars.

