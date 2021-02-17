PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Hits $1.90 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $13,640.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $5.67 or 0.00011033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00298813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00073253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00442798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00176941 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.