PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Cap of $10.71 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $207,501.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00303249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00082075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.26 or 0.00454826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00178692 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,961,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.