Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. 827,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 427,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

