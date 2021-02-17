Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Hits $154,826.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $154,826.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

