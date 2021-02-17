PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.14

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $9.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 107,315 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

