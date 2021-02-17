PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

PCQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

