PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 185,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,619. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.