PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 185,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,619. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

