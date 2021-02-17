Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of PDD opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

