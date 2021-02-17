Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.18

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 2920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$19.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.42.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

