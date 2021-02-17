Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

