Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $75,094.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00505233 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.52 or 0.02613398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,456,141 coins and its circulating supply is 425,195,705 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.