Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

