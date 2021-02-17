Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.