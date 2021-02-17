Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 7.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.51. 172,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,856,802 shares of company stock valued at $130,013,896 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

