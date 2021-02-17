Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Insider Acquires $44,500,000.00 in Stock

Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) insider Rick Matthew Gerson bought 4,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $44,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 219,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,712. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

About Pioneer Merger

There is no company description available for Pioneer Merger Corp.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.