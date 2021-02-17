Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of PXD opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

