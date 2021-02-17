Piper Sandler Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $208.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Moderna stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.19. 152,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,271,993. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,995 shares of company stock valued at $64,393,262. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

