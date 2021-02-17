Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

