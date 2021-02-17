Pirl (PIRL) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $666,817.94 and $693.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,358.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.74 or 0.03544295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00448814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.79 or 0.01378557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00521555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.00 or 0.00469830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00324949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

