Pivot Token Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

