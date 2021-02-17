PIXEL (PXL) One Day Volume Hits $28.11 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $28.11 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,436.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.63 or 0.01376207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00466157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003622 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

