Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Down 12.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares dropped 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,601,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 654,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth $2,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pixelworks by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 258,463 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

