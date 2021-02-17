Pizza Hits Market Cap of $748,928.96 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $748,928.96 and $30.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars.

