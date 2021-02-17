Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 23352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$242.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

