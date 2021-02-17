Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL) Shares Up 0.9%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.06 ($9.48) and last traded at €7.98 ($9.39). Approximately 24,394 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.91 ($9.31).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.21.

Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

