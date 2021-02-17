Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$6.96. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 246,021 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$488.14 million and a PE ratio of -41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) news, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,562.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,445,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,996.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

