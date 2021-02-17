PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0001

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $84,011.83 and approximately $973.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

