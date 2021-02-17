Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0503

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1,809.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00316014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00071011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00447604 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173332 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

