Playkey Price Tops $0.0409 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $650,725.94 and approximately $76,722.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 170.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

