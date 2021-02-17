Playtika Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 24th (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 24th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.