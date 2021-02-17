PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 11.3%

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.19. 1,221,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 623,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

