Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 744,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,208,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.