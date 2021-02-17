Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) Declares Dividend of $0.83 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PLUS traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,415 ($18.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,613. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,457.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Plus500 Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

