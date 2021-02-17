Pmeer Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00452658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00172796 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

