pNetwork (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.95 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $51.49 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.94 or 0.00871491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.18 or 0.05160849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016263 BTC.

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,957,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,020,412 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

