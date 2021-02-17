POA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, POA has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,655,067 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
