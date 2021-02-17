POA Market Cap Reaches $15.05 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,678,098 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
