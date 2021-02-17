Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX) Trading Down 3.4%

Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.85 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 279,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 271,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.17. The stock has a market cap of £114.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Polarean Imaging plc (POLX.L) (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

